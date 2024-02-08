Advertisement

Tel Aviv - As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the prospects of establishing a Palestinian statehood after the war and pledged to resist the United States on the same matter as well. In a nationally broadcast news conference, the Israeli premier vowed to push an offensive in the Gaza Strip and gain a “decisive victory over Hamas”. Netanyahu mentioned that he had conveyed his rejection to the Palestinian state while having talks with the United States, The Times of Israel reported. Shortly after the Israeli premier's proclamation became public, the White House rejected the assertion and pledged to work towards a robust two-state solution.

“In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control of all territory west of the Jordan [River],” Netanyahu said in a combative press conference on Thursday. “This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?” he asked. Netanyahu who is grappling with public discontent within Israel and all around the world, insisted that a prime minister should be “strong enough” to say no, even to the country's friend. “The day after Netanyahu, it’s the day after most of Israel’s citizens. For 30 years, I have been consistent, saying one simple thing: this conflict is not about a lack of a state but about the existence of a state," he said. “Every territory we pull out from, we get terror, terrible terror against us. It happened in southern Lebanon, it happened in the Gaza Strip, and it happened in [the West Bank] when we did it, in parts. The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends," the Israeli premier furthered, The Times of Israel reported.

‘Total victory remains the main aim’: Netanyahu

Following the press conference, the war cabinet issued a statement that coincided with a meeting of his war cabinet. In the statement, the Israeli premier mentioned that the war would take months and Israel wouldn't stop until it gets a “total victory over Hamas”. “Victory will yet take many long months, but we are determined to achieve it," the statement reads. “Israel under my leadership will not compromise on less than total victory over Hamas, and we will win. I say this again so that no one will be in doubt: We are striving for total victory, not just ‘to strike Hamas’ or ‘to hurt Hamas’, not ‘another round with Hamas’ but total victory over Hamas," the statement furthered. Tensions have remained prevalent within the war cabinet after reports emerged that Netanyahu blindsided the defence minister over a deal to send medicines into Gaza for Israeli hostages. However, the Israeli premier vehemently rejected the reports.

White House reacts

Meanwhile, the White House brushed off the proclamations made by Netanyahu and said that the United States will continue to stay committed to the two-state solution. "This is not a new comment by Prime Minister Netanyahu. We obviously see it differently," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. “We believe that the Palestinians have every right to live in an independent state with peace and security,” he added. According to The Times of Israel, the United States has been urging Israel to scale back its offensive in Gaza and has been calling for the end of the ground operation on the coastal enclave. Not only this, reports are emerging that the US President is starting to get frustrated by Netanyahu's approach to the war. This frustration has spilled over to the progressive wing of the Democratic party with senators like Bernie Sanders calling out the humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave.