Netanyahu Says Israel Launching Direct Attack on Iran: 'Main Agitator in Middle East'

Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, said that Israel is launching a direct attack on the ‘Middle East agitator’ Iran. Netanyahu was asked by the reporters if Israel would resort to attacking Iran instead of its proxies, or what Netanyahu described as the ‘Axis of Evil.’ The Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, responded, “Who says we are not attacking Iran, we are attacking.”

According to Netanyahu, Iran was involved in the October 7 brutal raid by the Hamas on the bordering town, and kidnapping of the civilians who were taken as the hostages. Israel accuses Iran of funding, training and supplying weapons to the Palestinian armed group Hamas. Iran backed Houthis have also been involved in the attacks on the commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, maintained that Iran “is standing behind” the many hostilities and skirmishes in the Middle East, including on the Israel-Lebanon border where the Islamic Republic backs the armed militants Hezbollah. “We are in conflict with Iran,” Netanyahu asserted. “Imagine not what Iran can do to us, to destroy us,’ he continued to add. “Iran is the head of the octopus and you see its tentacles all around from the Houthis to Hezbollah to Hamas,” the Israeli prime minister maintained.

As tensions between Iran, Iraq, Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, US and the UK ratcheted to an all time high, many European leaders warned their citizens to remain prepared for the World War III. The US fears that the Israel Hamas conflict might spiral into a broader Middle East regional war that could rope in more countries.

Advertisement

World must act in alliance to avoid WWIII: Retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, warned the Britons of the grave threat as for the first time in five years, there are multiple nations—Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, US involved in multiple conflicts worldwide. Shapps said, “In five years, time we could be looking at multiple theatres including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Ask yourself, looking at today's conflicts across the world, is it more likely that that number grows or reduces? I suspect we all know the answer.”

Advertisement

A retired United States Lieutenant General Ben Hodges believes that if the countries worldwide didn’t take the threat from Russia ‘seriously’ and acted in ‘alliance’ the World War III could break out in merely 18 months. His remarks came in reference to the leaked documents by the from the German Ministry of Defence, that outlines the ‘doomsday’ step-by-step guide, predicting that the Russia-Ukraine war might eventually spiral out into a broader battle or to the path of the World War.

