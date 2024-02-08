Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Netanyahu Says Israel Launching Direct Attack on Iran: 'Main Agitator in Middle East'

Israel’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, maintained that Iran “is standing behind” the many hostilities and skirmishes in the Middle East.

Digital Desk
israel iran
Iran's Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, said that Israel is launching a direct attack on the ‘Middle East agitator’ Iran. Netanyahu was asked by the reporters if Israel would resort to attacking Iran instead of its proxies, or what Netanyahu described as the ‘Axis of Evil.’ The Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, responded, “Who says we are not attacking Iran, we are attacking.”

According to Netanyahu, Iran was involved in the October 7 brutal raid by the Hamas on the bordering town, and kidnapping of the civilians who were taken as the hostages. Israel accuses Iran of funding, training and supplying weapons to the Palestinian armed group Hamas. Iran backed Houthis have also been involved in the attacks on the commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, maintained that Iran “is standing behind” the many hostilities and skirmishes in the Middle East, including on the Israel-Lebanon border where the Islamic Republic backs the armed militants Hezbollah. “We are in conflict with Iran,” Netanyahu asserted. “Imagine not what Iran can do to us, to destroy us,’ he continued to add. “Iran is the head of the octopus and you see its tentacles all around from the Houthis to Hezbollah to Hamas,” the Israeli prime minister maintained.

As tensions between Iran, Iraq, Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, US and the UK ratcheted to an all time high, many European leaders warned their citizens to remain prepared for the World War III. The  US fears that the Israel Hamas conflict might spiral into a broader Middle East regional war that could rope in more countries. 

Advertisement

World must act in alliance to avoid WWIII: Retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, warned the Britons of the grave threat as for the first time in five years, there are multiple nations—Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, US involved in multiple conflicts worldwide. Shapps said, “In five years, time we could be looking at multiple theatres including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Ask yourself, looking at today's conflicts across the world, is it more likely that that number grows or reduces? I suspect we all know the answer.”

Advertisement

A retired United States Lieutenant General Ben Hodges believes that if the countries worldwide didn’t take the threat from Russia ‘seriously’ and acted in ‘alliance’ the World War III could break out in merely 18 months. His remarks came in reference to the leaked documents by the from the German Ministry of Defence, that outlines the ‘doomsday’ step-by-step guide, predicting that the Russia-Ukraine war might eventually spiral out into a broader battle or to the path of the World War.
 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Outcome of Elections in Pakistan Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

    World10 minutes ago

  3. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement