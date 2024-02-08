English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Netanyahu Vows Israel Will ‘Go It Alone’ in Gaza if Allies' International Support Wavers

Netanyahu said that if the support of the western allies slip, he will still go ahead with the military campaign to eliminate Hamas.

Digital Desk
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday said that he is ready to “go alone” in the Gaza Strip if international support wavers. In an interview with the British TalkTV, Israeli prime minister said that defeating Hamas in Gaza will “take some time.” Netanyahu’s remarks came I backdrop of an Axios report that detailed the phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, claiming that the US President has clarified to the Israeli President that he will not support a year long war in Palestine.

The report quoted at least two anonymous US officials, who said that Biden has asked Netanyahu to speed up the transition of the ground incursion in Gaza to low intensity fight to root out the military infrastructure of the Hamas in Gaza. Biden has also appealed Netanyahu to work towards minimising the civilian casualties in the besieged enclave. Biden has warned Netanyahu that “he is not in it for a year of war,” as well as pressed the Israeli leader to an “end state.”

‘Nation has to do what it has to do to survive’

Netanyahu, on January 29, said that if the support of the western allies slip, he will still go ahead with the military campaign to eliminate Hamas. “A nation has to do what it has to do to survive,” Netanyahu said in televised interview. “If we have to take action both in the south and in the north, that is understood by many to be a just action… but [if] they cannot stand the heat of public opinion, then we’ll just have to do it alone. We will do what we need to do.” UK’s David Cameron last week told Netanyahu there must be an “immediate pause in the fighting” in Gaza, also reportedly pushing the Israeli prime minister over a two-state solution.

Israel’s Prime Minister, in a previous address, had clarified that the war in Gaza will go on for many more months as he pushed back against persistent international cease-fire calls that was due to the civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement. Netanyahu thanked the US for continued backing, arguing that ending the war now would mean victory for Hamas.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

