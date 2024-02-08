Advertisement

Norway's central Atlantic coast is on high alert as authorities warn of the country's most formidable storm in 30 years, urging residents to stay indoors as Hurricane-force winds threaten disruption to air and sea travel.

Named "Ingunn" by Norwegian meteorologists, the storm is predicted to bring gusts of 126 to 180 kilometers per hour (78 to 112 miles per hour) to the region. By midday Wednesday, scattered reports surfaced of ferry lines connecting Norwegian islands suspending services, accompanied by closures of schools, roads, tunnels, and bridges across the mountainous terrain.

Here is what you need to know

"Ingunn" is expected to make landfall in central Norway around midday Wednesday, with a trajectory moving north into Thursday, as per a report from AP. The storm's anticipated impact coincides with the area hit by the infamous 1992 New Year’s hurricane, considered one of Norway's most potent storms in history.

Authorities have issued red warnings, the highest level, for the area surrounding the city of Trondheim, where powerful winds are expected to strike on Wednesday. Another red warning has been issued for the Lofoten islands, located further north along the Arctic coast.

Police have strongly advised people to remain indoors if possible, emphasizing the potential danger of flying objects when venturing outside. As the storm approaches, concerns are mounting over the possibility of significant disruptions to transportation and infrastructure.

Norway's preparations for "Ingunn" reflect a proactive response to safeguard its citizens against what could be the most potent storm the country has faced in three decades.