Pannun Murder Plot: In the alleged murder plot of Khalistani terrorist, Sikh for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Czech court has approved the extradition of accused Indian national Nikhil Gupta to the United States, said reports on Saturday January 20.

The Prague High Court has ruled that Nikhil Gupta can be extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic. Gupta was arrested in Prague, the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023 and is being held there currently.

However, Nikhil Gupta’s defence lawyers are hinging on the case of mistaken identity and have asserted that Gupta is not the individual sought by the United States with the state charges. They have also labelled the case as politically motivated.

Nikhil Gupta, 52, was charged by federal prosecutors here in an indictment unsealed in November last year with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual US and Canadian citizenships, on American soil. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

