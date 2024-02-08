Advertisement

Pressure is building on the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to strike Iran after after three American soldiers were killed, and at least 34 more were wounded in a drone attack launched by Iran-backed proxies on Sunday. Biden has exercised restraint in immediate retaliation fearing it could spark a direct confrontation with Tehran but lawmakers in US are pushing for a strike back.

In a statement published by the White House, Biden said: "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” He added that "the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. Biden pledged that the US government will respond, and “will carry on commitment to fight terrorism.”

Advertisement

“And have no doubt—we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” said the US President.

Anger is simmering among the US politicians most of whom are holding Biden administration responsible for the volatile situation in the Middle East and condemning his strategies. Democratic Representative Barbara Lee said, "As we see now, it is spiraling out of control. It's beginning to emerge as a regional war, and unfortunately the United States and our troops are in harm's way.”

Advertisement

Former US President and the 2024 election frontrunner Donald Trump laughed scathing attacks at his political rival, saying that the attack was done as a "consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender.” “He [Biden] left our troops as sitting ducks," said Republican US Senator Tom Cotton. "The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East,” he added in a statement.



The Republican Representative Mike Rogers, the lead of the oversight committee in the House of Representatives, has called for retaliatory action against Tehran. "It's long past time for President Biden to finally hold the terrorist Iranian regime and their extremist proxies accountable for the attacks they've carried out," he said. Meanwhile the Republican Senator Pete Ricketts posted on X, "The time for tit-for-tat responses with proxies has long passed. President Biden must strike Iranian military assets to restore deterrence or risk more American lives to be slain by Iran and its proxies.”

Advertisement

Some US lawmakers also appealed to deescalate tensions citing the dangers of inciting a broader regional war. "While we mourn the loss and honour the sacrifice of the brave soldiers who stand on the front, this is a time for smart, strategic power, not political bluster. We have enemies across the world who want to see America bogged down in another war in the Middle East,” said Democratic Representative Seth Moulton. "To the chicken hawks calling for war with Iran, you're playing into the enemy's hands—and I'd like to see you send your sons and daughters to fight. We must have an effective, strategic response on our terms and our timeline. Deterrence is hard; war is worse.”

Iran denies any role in drone attack: ‘Militia does not seek our permission’

Iran denied any role in the kamikaze drone attack by the pro-Iranian militias on a US army position at an outpost near the Jordan-Syria border. Islamic Republic distanced itself from the drone attack, saying that US claims are an "unfounded accusation" that are aimed at “dragging" Tehran into a conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said that "resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran for their decisions and actions.”He also claimed that "the repetition of baseless accusations against Iran is a projection and a conspiracy by those who have an interest in dragging the United States into a new battle in the region.”

Advertisement













Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement



