English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Renovation Work On Egypt Pyramid Sparks Debate

A video displaying renovation work on Egypt's Menkaure pyramid in Giza has sparked debate on social media, one expert called it "absurdity."

Manasvi Asthana
Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, has in contrast dubbed it "the project of the century."
Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, has in contrast dubbed it "the project of the century." | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A video displaying renovation work on Egypt's Menkaure pyramid in Giza has sparked debate on social media, one expert called it "absurdity." On the other hand, Mostafa Waziri who leads Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities has praised it as "the project of the century." The video was shared on Facebook last Friday, Waziri revealed workers placing granite blocks on the pyramid's base. This pyramid is situated next to the Sphinx and the larger Khafre and Cheops pyramids in Giza.

Originally, the pyramid was covered in granite but it lost some of its outer layer over time. The renovation project aims to bring back the pyramid's original appearance by reconstructing the granite layer. The renovation work is expected to take three years and  Waziri leading the Egyptian-Japanese mission overseeing the project, described it as "Egypt's gift to the world in the 21st century."

Advertisement

However,  many upset individuals left comments expressing criticism of the renovation work on the post. "Impossible!" wrote Monica Hanna, the Egyptologist. "The only thing missing was to add tiling to the pyramid of Menkaure! When are we going to stop the absurdity in the management of Egyptian heritage?" she added.

Other users responded with sarcasm. "When will the project to straighten the Tower of Pisa be planned?" questioed one. 

Advertisement

"Rather than tiles, why not wallpaper the pyramids?" asked a second user.

The preservation of heritage in Egypt, a country heavily reliant on tourism is a frequent topic of intense discussion. Recent instances of demolishing parts of Cairo's historic areas have sparked significant activism from civil society. Although political activities are largely restricted, civil society has concentrated its efforts on issues related to urban planning and heritage preservation.

Advertisement

The current debate is centered on the fifteenth-century Abu al-Abbas al-Mursi mosque in Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city. Local authorities launched an investigation after a contractor overseeing renovations chose to repaint the intricate, carved and coloured ceilings of the city's largest mosque in white, sparking controversy.

 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World22 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement