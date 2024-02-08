Advertisement

Beirut - As the concerns of a war spillover continue to escalate, a top official from Lebanon's Hezbollah warned Israel against continued aggression in the Gaza Strip. According to The Times of Israel, Naim Qassem, a senior official from the Iran-backed group said that Israel will "receive a slap on the face" if Israel continues with its atrocities against Hamas. Qassem mentioned that restoration in the wider Middle East is only possible when Israel stops its aggression in Gaza. Hezbollah echoed the same sentiments as Hamas when it stated that there could be prospects of a ceasefire only when the Israel Defence Force stops its ground operations in the region.

"If Israel decides to expand its aggression, it will receive a real slap in the face in response," Hezbollah's Qassem said in a statement on Friday, The Times of Israel reported. “The enemy must know the party is ready, that we are preparing based on the principle that endless aggression can happen, just like our will to push back the aggression is infinite,” he added. The provocative remark from the Hezbollah official came after the Israeli airstrikes "completely destroyed" at least three houses in southern Lebanon on Friday. According to Lebanese news outlet NNA, the strikes were conducted by the Israeli air force in Kfar Kila.

Israel has different motives

As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the prospects of establishing a Palestinian statehood after the war and pledged to resist the United States on the same matter as well. In a nationally broadcast news conference, the Israeli premier vowed to push an offensive in the Gaza Strip and gain a “decisive victory over Hamas”. Netanyahu mentioned that he had conveyed his rejection to the Palestinian state while having talks with the United States, The Times of Israel reported. Shortly after the Israeli premier's proclamation became public, the White House rejected the assertion and pledged to work towards a robust two-state solution.

“In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control of all territory west of the Jordan [River],” Netanyahu said in a combative press conference on Thursday. “This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?” he asked. Netanyahu who is grappling with public discontent within Israel and all around the world, insisted that a prime minister should be “strong enough” to say no, even to the country's friend. “The day after Netanyahu, it’s the day after most of Israel’s citizens. For 30 years, I have been consistent, saying one simple thing: this conflict is not about a lack of a state but about the existence of a state," he said. “Every territory we pull out from, we get terror, terrible terror against us. It happened in southern Lebanon, it happened in the Gaza Strip, and it happened in [the West Bank] when we did it, in parts. The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends," the Israeli premier furthered, The Times of Israel reported.