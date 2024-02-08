English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:36 IST

South Sudan's Battle Against Hepatitis E Compounded by Severe Flooding

Efforts to tackle the disease are being impeded by widespread flooding that isolates populations and transforms villages into islands.

Sagar Kar
South Sudan
South Sudan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the midst of a severe hepatitis E outbreak in South Sudan, efforts to tackle the disease are being impeded by widespread flooding that isolates populations and transforms villages into islands. According to a report from The Guardian, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has initiated a groundbreaking vaccination campaign, but the full extent of the outbreak remains unknown due to logistical challenges.

Health workers from MSF are facing arduous eight-hour boat trips to deliver vaccines to affected villages in Fangak county, located in northern South Sudan. While MSF has recorded 21 deaths and treated over 500 individuals infected with hepatitis E in the past nine months, a significant portion of the population in the region lacks access to healthcare.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

This vaccination campaign marks the first attempt to address an acute hepatitis E outbreak while grappling with the added complexity of transporting vaccines from China, where they are manufactured. Hepatitis E, transmitted through contaminated water, has no cure and poses a potential threat to pregnant women. Although relatively rare in developed nations, it infects over 20 million people annually in regions with inadequate sanitation.

Advertisement

MSF aims to reach 12,000 women aged 16 to 45 by June, but the challenging circumstances present significant obstacles. Repeated flooding has submerged vast areas of the countryside, exacerbating malaria rates as mosquitoes thrive in stagnant floodwaters. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World21 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement