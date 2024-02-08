English
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Swedish Security Agency Investigating Object Found at Israeli Embassy as ‘Act of Terror’

The police in Sweden hasn’t officially disclosed yet what the object that was recovered was but that it was found in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission.

Sweden object Israel embassy
Sweden's domestic security agency said Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, that it had taken over the investigation into "a dangerous object."
Swedish agencies are investigating what they described as the “dangerous object” that was retrieved at the Israeli embassy. The Swedish security service known as the SAPO took over the investigation from the Sweden’s police to look into the object that they suspect may be ”hand grenade” which was tossed near the fence of the embassy located in the eastern part of Capital Stockholm.

The police in Sweden hasn’t officially disclosed yet what the object that was recovered was but that it was found in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission. Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson derided the  “attempted attack” on the Israeli embassy that came amid the heightened tensions in the Middle East amid the Israeli Hamas war. The object was reportedly destroyed by the police outside the facility and does not pose any danger. “This is very serious. An attempted attack on an embassy is an attack both on those who work there and on Sweden,” Kristersson said in a social media post.

Advertisement

SAPO probing ‘those involved’

A “live” device was retrieved by the staff on the premises, and they notified the police that responded to the situation. The Sweden’s security police were investigating “who is or who are responsible,” the Swedish Prime Minister said, adding that the government has enhanced the surveillance and security of the building. The area was cordoned off as the national bomb squad inspected the object ans eventually decided to destroy it, a police spokesperson was quoted saying by The Guardian newspaper. 

Advertisement

Swedish broadsheets Expressen and Aftonbladet desribed the object as grenade, which was thrown over the fence and landed on the premises, without citing any official sources. Embassy staff had been subject to an “attempted attack,” Israeli ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman said. “We will not be intimidated by terror,” he added.

SAPO, in a statement, said that it opened an official investigation into the incident. The agency stated that it considers the incident as a "terrorist crime through grossly illegal threats and attempts to cause public destruction.” No further comments were made by the agency citing the investigation that it said was in the preliminary phase.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:25 IST

