At least three US Army soldiers were killed in a drone attack and two dozens were injured at a US outpost in Jordan, according to US Central Command. The attack unfolded overnight marking the first time that the US troops were killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the Hamas Israel war started.

The US military members were attacked at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria. The attacks marks escalation in the Middle East crisis. A drone was fired by Iran-backed militia and appeared to come from Syria, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). The extent of the injuries to the 25 personnel is unknown currently.

It is unclear at this time why the US air defenses failed to intercept the drone. The attack comes as US and Iraq are slated to hold discussions on the presence of the US military on Iraqi soil and prospects of withdrawal.

Three service members killed, 25 injured: CENTCOM

The US Central Command confirmed the deaths in a statement, saying that three service members were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.” As of this week, there have been more than 158 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, in a televised interview, said that as the things have happened in the Middle East, the focus of Washington is “not to have the conflict broaden.” “The goal is to deter them and we don’t want to go down a path of greater escalation that drives to a much broader conflict within the region,” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement published by the White House, US President Joe Biden said the attack was “carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” “Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack,” Biden said. “These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease.”

The identities of those injured are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications in accordance with the DOD policy.