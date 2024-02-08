Advertisement

The UK has resort to pausing the aid to the UN's relief agency in Gaza over Israeli claims that its members were involved in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. A Tory MP argued that UK, like its allies US and others must pause support to the UN's relief agency after it fired number of staffers accused of taking part in the October 7 attack in Israel.

"The UK should follow the US in pausing support to UNRWA whilst these serious allegations are investigated,” said UK’s former immigration minister Robert Jenrick on X. "It's an organisation staffed by many well meaning people, working in the most challenging circumstances, but whose leadership has fallen into a moral morass of complicity with Hamas, forever turning a blind eye to the terrorists,” he added.

UNRWA sacks ‘several employees’

United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has sacked "several" employees over accusations by Israel that 12 employees were participants in the October 7 assaults. As a result, the US paused the funding for the relief agency "while [it] reviews these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.”

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini announced that amid the allegations, the decision to fire staff in Gaza was taken"to protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance.” ”Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," he added. The Shin Bet and the IDF alleged that there was an active participation of UNRWA staffers, along with the use of the agency's vehicles and facilities during the attacks on the October 7, a senior Israeli official told Axios. "This was strong and corroborated intelligence," the official reportedly said. ”A lot of the intelligence is a result of interrogations of militants who were arrested during the 7 October attack."

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, earlier this week outlined the “pathway to peace” in the Israel-Hamas war as he addressed the lawmakers in the House of Commons. The UK government wants to “see an end to the fighting [in Gaza] as soon as possible,” Sunak said.

“But to achieve that, Hamas must agree to the release of all hostages. They can no longer be in charge of Gaza.” The UK Prime Minister, further noted, that the “threat from Hamas terror and rocket attacks must end,” as he urged for all hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 to be release so they return home.