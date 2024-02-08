English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

UN Reports Alarming Decline in Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Northern Gaza

According to the UN report, despite 51 aid delivery missions being planned between January 1 and 25, only eight were allowed.

Digital Desk
Gaza
Gaza civilians lined up for relief supplies. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a concerning update, revealing a significant hindrance to aid deliveries in the northern and central regions of Gaza.

In its latest report, OCHA stated that, during the second half of January, there has been a noticeable decline in the accessibility of humanitarian aid to northern and central Gaza. The reasons cited include excessive delays faced by aid convoys at Israeli checkpoints and escalated military activities in central Gaza, as per a report from The Guardian.

Here is what you need to know

According to the report, despite 51 aid delivery missions being planned between January 1 and 25, only eight were allowed, 29 were denied, and others faced partial facilitation or postponement. While most approved missions were related to food aid, support for hospitals was notably "largely denied."

The report revealed that even the eight initially approved missions faced impediments, as routes designated by the Israeli military proved impassable or experienced excessive delays at checkpoints.

The OCHA report attributed the delays to heightened military activities in the area. The report stated that none of the 22 requests made by the United Nations to the Israeli military to open checkpoints early for access to areas north of Wadi Gaza in January were facilitated. This delay is particularly concerning, as early movement is deemed essential for security reasons, given the heavy congestion around UN warehouses and the high levels of needs.

UN reports also reveals the troubling development of attacks on health care workers 

The report also drew attention to the disturbing trend of "widespread attacks on health care facilities and workers" in the region, further complicating the humanitarian situation.

As the conflict continues, the UN's latest findings underscore the challenges faced by aid organizations in delivering crucial assistance to the vulnerable populations in northern and central Gaza, raising concerns about the humanitarian impact of restricted access.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

