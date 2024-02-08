Advertisement

Washington DC – Hours after US President Joe Biden issued a stern warning against the militias operating in the Middle East, the United States conducted major airstrikes on 85 military targets across seven locations in Iraq and Syria. According to The Guardian, the attack which took place on Friday, majorly targeted sites that belonged to Iran-linked militias and Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard. In a statement released after the attack, Biden noted that the strikes were launched in retaliation for the drone strikes that killed three US troops in Jordan.

“This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing,” the US President said in a statement. “The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” the American commander-in-chief furthered. The retaliatory strikes lasted for 30 minutes and turned out to be a successful one according to the White House. Shortly after the attack, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 18 militants were killed in the strikes that were conducted in Syria.

Advertisement

What makes the latest strikes different from the past ones?

The American strikes in the region on Friday were way more lethal than the previous strikes that were conducted by the United States and its allies. While the past strikes primarily focused on weapons storage or training facilities, this time, the main targets of the strikes were Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. This can be reflected in the statement released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) after the attacks. “At 4:00 p.m. (EST) Feb. 02, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft including long-range bombers flying from the United States,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, rockets, and missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces,” the statement further reads.

Advertisement

CENTCOM Statement on U.S. Strikes in Iraq and Syria



At 4:00 p.m. (EST) Feb. 02, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. U.S. military forces… pic.twitter.com/HeLMFDx9zY — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 2, 2024

The timings of the strikes

According to CNN, the strikes took place hours after the US President attended a dignified transfer and met the family members of the American soldiers who lost their lives in the Jordan attack. As per the reports, the American side used B-1 bombers – long-range heavy bombers to conduct the attack. The strikes hit facilities used by Iranian-linked al Hashd al Shabi or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the Iraqi city of Al-Qaim, located in the western part of Anbar province, near the Iraq-Syria border. Meanwhile, in a statement after the attack, Yahya Rasool, a spokesperson for Iraq’s Armed Forces, decried the strikes and called it a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty". “The city of Al-Qaim and the Iraqi border areas are being subjected to airstrikes by US aircraft, at a time when Iraq is striving hard to ensure the stability of the region,” Rasool averred. However, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made it clear that the United States alerted the Iraqi government prior to carrying out the strikes. ”The targets were carefully selected to avoid civilian casualties and based on clear, irrefutable evidence that they were connected to attacks on U.S. personnel in the region," the US official explained.