Sana'a – Tensions between the West and the Middle East continued to escalate after the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed yet another joint airstrike on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. The attack came a day after the US attacked 85 Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq and Syria. The strikes took place on Saturday and multiple ships and fighter jets were used to conduct the operation. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were conducted at 11:30 pm (local time) and the two countries unleashed the attack with the help of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

“As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Iranian-backed Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen. These multilateral coalition strikes focused on targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. As per the military update, the Iranian-backed Houthi targets included strikes on multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters.

U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen



As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Iranian-backed Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces,… pic.twitter.com/hlfLY1QjOd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 3, 2024

“These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capabilities used to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on US and UK ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian,” the statement further reads.

‘Not an escalation’: Grant Shapps

Meanwhile, shortly after the strikes, the British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps maintained that the fresh assault in the region should not been seen as an escalation. He insisted that the attacks were designed to “protect innocent lives and preserve freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on boats. Meanwhile, the UK, the US, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand issued a joint statement in which they stated that the attack was “an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen”. The countries mentioned that the assault was in response to ”a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi actions” since previous coalition strikes on 11 and 22 January.