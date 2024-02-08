English
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Video: 2 Killed, 167 Wounded as Massive Gas Explosion Rocks Kenya's Nairobi

At least 2 people were killed and over 167 people were left injured after a massive gas explosion engulfed the skies of Kenya on Thursday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
2 Dead and 167 injured after a massive explosion rocked Kenya's Nairobi
2 Dead and 167 injured after a massive explosion rocked Kenya's Nairobi | Image:X - @XRP_X_
Nairobi – At least 2 people were killed and over 167 people were left injured after a massive gas explosion engulfed the skies of Kenya on Thursday. According to the Kenyan news outlet Pulse Live, the explosion took place at a factory that belonged to a company named Kentainers Company Ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi, Nairobi. The explosion which occurred due to a gas leak occurred when the workers were refilling gas cylinders. While the authorities noted that the injured victims were being rushed to the hospitals, they feared that the death toll might rise. The video of the massive explosion galloping through the skies of Nairobi started to circulate online. 

 “There has been a fire outbreak at Kentainers Company Ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi, Nairobi. The company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire broke out and several people were injured and rushed to hospital,” Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said in a statement, Pulse Live reported. “The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway including fire engines being deployed to the area,” Mwaura furthered. Shortly after the reports of the explosion started to emerge, emergency teams, including firefighters and medical personnel were swiftly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and provided assistance to those affected. 

Residents were forced to flee from their homes

The explosion that caused a massive inferno forced the residents in the nearby area to flee their homes. Clouds of black smoke were seen bellowing through the air as around 100 homes were quickly evacuated, according to Kenya Red Cross. This is the second time Nairobi witnessed such a devastating incident this week after a massive blaze erupted in a commercial area near a stadium in Kenya, The Suns reported. “Huge explosions, huge fireballs, people screaming and running everywhere for fear of more explosions, power cuts and some people driving out of the estate,” an eyewitness told the Kenyan news outlet Nation Africa on Thursday. In an update at 1:30 am (local time) Kenya Red Cross said that around 100 households had been evicted at Mradi village. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

