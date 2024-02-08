English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

VIDEO: Iran Launches 3 Satellites — Part of Western-Criticised Space Program

Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Iran said that it has successfully launched three satellites into space.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
A satellite carrier is launched at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province
A satellite carrier is launched at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Tehran – Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Iran said that it has successfully launched three satellites into space. What makes the program controversial is the fact that the latest launch came under a program which has been heavily criticised by the West and has the capability of improving Tehran's ballistic missile capabilities. The Middle Eastern Country's state-run news outlet IRNA confirmed the launch and mentioned that the launch also saw the successful use of Iran’s Simorgh rocket which has had multiple failures in the past.  

The launch came amid the brewing tensions between Iran and the West after Iran-backed militant groups like the Houthis and the Hezbollah have caused instability in the region. Footage shared by the IRNA showed a nighttime launch for the Simorgh rocket. According to the Iranian news outlet, the county's authorities named the launched satellites as Mahda, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1. It went on to describe the  Mahda as a research satellite and referred to the Kayhan and the Hatef satellite as nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively. 

The doomed tale of Iran's infamous program

According to the Associated Press, there have been five failed launches in a row for the Simorgh program, another satellite-carrying rocket. The Simorgh, popularly known as the “Phoenix,” rocket failures have been part of a major series of setbacks in recent years for Iran’s civilian space program, Not only this, the program has been condemned by several countries in the West. In the past, the United States has argued that Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution. The aforementioned resolution in question called for Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. However, it is important to note that UN sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program expired last October. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

