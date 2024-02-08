English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

WATCH Turkish Plane Skims Over Busy Motorway to Make Emergency Landing

The Turkish military plane was spotted skimming over the motorway, as its left-side propeller begins to fail and slow down.

Digital Desk
Turkish plane motorway
Low flying Turkish military plane on busy motorway. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A footage showing the Turkish military plane hovering above the busy motorway after experiencing a technical snag is going viral on social media. The shocking scene unfolded as the  plane descended above the speeding cars and buses flying extremely low as it was “slightly damaged.” The incident occurred in the province of Kayseri, Turkey as the military plane made an emergency landing after suffering malfunction during a training exercise.

In the visual, the plane was spotted skimming over the motorway, as its left-side propeller begins to fail and slow down during the low flight, Turkey’s defense ministry informed later in a post. The military said that no one was injured in the incident which happened due to a technical error in the aircraft and that the pilot managed to successfully land it. 

Advertisement

⚠️ BREAKING: Turkish military plane makes an emergency landing in Turkey’s Kayseri city pic.twitter.com/oyBo1MgUvu

— {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) January 25, 2024

Damaged plane makes dramatic landing 

As the gigantic plane descended upon the busy road, the drivers watched in awe, as per the CCTV footage that captured the moment. It appears that the plane has gone out of control but managed to make the difficult landing.

At one point, the aircraft almost hit the light poles in the center of the road but kept flying at a low altitude. It passed over the stadium where it eventually landed on the wide field away from the traffic or the civilians. 

Advertisement

The incident came just days after a Russian transport plane crashed in the border town of Belgorod, killing all POWs onboard, as claimed by Russia. Ukraine’s officials said that there is “no  credible evidence” that Ukraine’s military shot down the Russian military transport plane and that it was carrying dozens of POWs onboard that would be swapped during the ongoing war. According to a statement published by Ukrainian agency that deals with prisoner exchanges, Russia provided a list of the 65 Ukrainians, who it says died in a plane crash in the bordering town of Belgorod.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World27 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement