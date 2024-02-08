Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday called for the countries worldwide to ink what he described as the ‘pandemic treaty’ to tackle the deadly Disease X. The Director-General of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus called on the world leaders to sign the treaty for better preparedness after the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) wreaked a havoc in world, and mounted a death toll in billions.

During a speech made at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, WHO’s chief Tedros said that the countries must focus on reaching a pandemic agreement in advance, latest by May to address the “common enemy” disease X, to have better guard than the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the world in 2020. While the SARS-CoV-2 led to high mortality rate, WHO has warned that the disease X might be 20 times more deadlier.

‘Disease X’ is a placeholder for an unknown pathogen that could cause a global emergency.



History has taught us that we must anticipate new threats. Failing to prepare leaves the world prepared to fail.



At #WEF24 today, I spoke about @WHO initiatives that are supporting… pic.twitter.com/M4uF44WYNj — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 17, 2024

A hypothetical placeholder: deadlier, more contagious?

Disease X is a hypothetical “placeholder” virus which does not exist yet and has neither formed. But scientists worldwide and the WHO are warning against its spread beforehand, speculating that it may be several times more contagious than the novel COVID-19 that infected the global population and rendered the hospital systems inoperable.

“The pandemic agreement can bring all the experience, all the challenges that we have faced and all the solutions into one,” Ghebreyesus told the World Economic Forum (WEF). “That agreement can help us to prepare for the future in a better way.” Furthermore, he iterated, “This is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come into the way.”

The coronavirus turned out to be the worst infectious diseases pandemic imaginable for the world. Over a hundred years ago, the flu pandemic caused by the virus was apparently four to five times more lethal than COVID-19 but the world hadn’t speculated the coronavirus origin, and was neither better prepared.

Countries worldwide have already witnessed the deadlier outbreaks caused by coronaviruses (SARS and MERS), known to be around 20 and 70 times as lethal as SARS-CoV-2, as per the WHO.

The World Health Organisation’s Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is now vouching to prepare the world to be able to respond to the next “Disease X” as it speculates about the possible new pathogen with the potential to cause a pandemic that might spread in the future.

In a statement, the WHO noted, that X in ‘Disease X’ “stands for everything we don’t know. It's a new disease, about which we will know very little when it first emerges: it may or may not be deadly, highly contagious and a threat to our way of life. We also don’t know when or how it will come across the viral frontier and infect people. What we do know is that the next Disease X is coming and that we have to be ready.” The health agency urged the world to prepare for the early-warning system, organise the supply chains and advance the research and development to test drugs to mitigate the impact when the future pandemic strikes.

Manufacturing of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine "Covishield" at the Serum Institute of India (SII). (Gavi/WHO)

“It’s better to anticipate something that may happen because it has happened in our history many times, and prepare for it. We should not face things unprepared; we can prepare for some unknown things, as well," said WHO's Tedros.

Pathogens will cause ‘serious international epidemic’: WHO

The WHO’s short list of pathogens for research in 2017 said that there are many of them that can cause a “serious international epidemic,” according to a WHO press release. At Davos, Tedros wanted that COVID-19 was the first Disease X, but added that the world must prepare for another pandemic. “There are things that are unknown that may happen, and anything happening is a matter of when, not if, so we need to have a placeholder for that, for the diseases we don’t know,” he stressed.

“We lost many people [during COVID] because we couldn’t manage them,” Ghebreyesus said at the global conference. “They could have been saved, but there was no space. There was not enough oxygen. So how can you have a system that can expand when the need comes?” the latter added.

Coronavirus first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. (AP)

The world leaders gathered in March 2021 and announced a treaty that is being negotiated and drafted since then. The Biden administration entered the negotiation for the pandemic treaty earlier last year, and critics pointed that such a treaty might cede sovereignty to the WHO. According to a statement that was put out by the world leaders, the treaty’s “main goal” was to “foster an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics.”

The two dozen heads of state said that the treaty would also focus on “greatly enhancing international co-operation to improve, for example, alert systems, data-sharing, research and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health countermeasures such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”

Some Senators in the White House, although, objected to the WHO ‘pandemic treaty’ saying that “it is very vague.” During a presser, US Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said that “it affects our sovereignty, and it could be exploited to tell Americans what kind of health care they need in the event of a global pandemic.”

