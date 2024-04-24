Advertisement

Hathras: In a shocking incident, BJP MP from the Hathras Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh, Rajvir Singh Diler on Wednesday died of heart attack. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP was hospitalised at a hospital in UP's Aligarh after he fell ill. At the hospital, he passed away during the treatment. Notably, the BJP had canceled the ticket of MP Rajvir Singh Diler this time and named Anup Valmiki as the party's candidate from the Hathras Lok Sabha seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rajvir Diler had won from Hathras seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His father was also elected as an MP from Hathras.

According to the sources, BJP MP Rajvir Singh Diler was ill for the last several days and was admitted to a private hospital in Aligarh after his condition deteriorated.

Notably, the BJP high command decided to drop his name this time and field a new face from the Hathras Lok Sabha seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rajvir Singh Diler, a prominent BJP leader used to reside in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

Father of Rajvir Singh Diler, Kishan Lal Diler had also been the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Hathras seat for four consecutive terms. He had won the Hathras seat from 1996 to 2004.

In the year 2019, Rajvir Singh Diler took his father’s legacy ahead and led the BJP to victory from the Hathras Lok Sabha seat. Before being elected as an MP, Singh was an MLA from the Iglas Assembly in Aligarh in the year 2027.

