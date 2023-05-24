TOP NEWS

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
3 hours ago

Will Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani help Ranveer Singh score a hit after consecutive flops?
Imran Khan
1 hour ago

Amid doom and gloom in Pakistan, Imran sees flicker of hope in youth

President Droupadi Murmu
1 hour ago

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament by President Murmu

Junior Asia Cup Hockey
2 hours ago

Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India seal a firm 3-1 sweep against Japan

Hardik Pandya
3 hours ago

BCCI could rest all seniors for Afghanistan series keeping West Indies tour in mind

Bhojpuri
3 hours ago

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in hotel room in UP

AAP
4 hours ago

Kejriwal calls on non-BJP parties to defeat bill on Centre's ordinance in Rajya Sabha

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES

Parliament
2 hours ago

How the new Parliament Building is different from old Sansad Bhavan
Congress
2 hours ago

Congress infighting in J&K explodes, leader warns top brass against taking back turncoats

Bajrang Dal
1 hour ago

Bajrang Dal demands ban on release of The Creator Sarjanhar, producer reacts

Gal Gadot
1 hour ago

Gal Gadot reacts to Margot Robbie’s wish to cast her in Barbie movie

Congress
2 hours ago

Congress infighting in J&K explodes, leader warns top brass against taking back turncoats

Kuno National Park
2 hours ago

Cheetah expert recommends fencing habitats among other measures to manage threats at Kuno

barbie trailer
2 hours ago

Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie takes on the 'real world' with her sense of humour

THE DEBATE

 View more
Boycotting inauguration. Insulting India?
24th May 2023
#MyParliamentMyPride
Boycotting inauguration. Insulting India?
Karnataka Congress a divided house
24th May 2023
#CongDividedAlready
Karnataka Congress a divided house

ARNAB & YOU

Does silence of free speech 'activists' on bid to ban The Kerala Story expose their hypocrisy? #WhoIsIntolerantNow

GENERAL NEWS

 View more
It's ironic: Telangana guv calls out Oppn for Parliament inaugural boycott
1 hour ago

It's ironic: Telangana guv calls out Oppn for Parliament inaugural boycott
Gurumurthy decodes history of Sengol and why it was chosen to symbolise transfer of power
1 hour ago

Gurumurthy decodes history of Sengol and why it was chosen to symbolise transfer of power
After Uddhav's boycott, Eknath Shinde calls on all parties to join Parliament opening
1 hour ago

After Uddhav's boycott, Eknath Shinde calls on all parties to join Parliament opening
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament by President Murmu
1 hour ago

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament by President Murmu
MiG-29K makes its maiden night landing on INS Vikrant, demonstrates Navy's resolve
2 hours ago

MiG-29K makes its maiden night landing on INS Vikrant, demonstrates Navy's resolve
How PM Modi restored sacred Sengol's lost legacy
2 hours ago

How PM Modi restored sacred Sengol's lost legacy
India News LIVE | Plea filed in SC seeking new parliament inauguration by President
2 hours ago

LIVE India News LIVE | Plea filed in SC seeking new parliament inauguration by President

POLITICS NEWS

 View more
Those who follow Congress will meet fate of Congress: Amit Shah

Those who follow Congress will meet fate of Congress: Amit Shah

Congress infighting in J&K explodes, leader warns top brass against taking back turncoats

How 9 years of PM Modi took India from developing nation to democracy worthy of emulation
New Parliament inauguration schedule accessed: Here's how the mega event will go down
4 hours ago

New Parliament inauguration schedule accessed: Here's how the mega event will go down
Why did priceless Sengol become Nehru's walking stick, asks BJP
5 hours ago

Why did priceless Sengol become Nehru's walking stick, asks BJP
Not about politics: Nirmala Sitharaman wants Oppn to rethink Parliament opening boycott
7 hours ago

Not about politics: Nirmala Sitharaman wants Oppn to rethink Parliament opening boycott
BJP invites Oppn for Parliament inauguration inspite boycott, 'Why oppose national pride?'
10 hours ago

BJP invites Oppn for Parliament inauguration inspite boycott, 'Why oppose national pride?'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress' top brass in Delhi; discusses Cabinet expansion
12 hours ago

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress' top brass in Delhi; discusses Cabinet expansion
New Parliament Divide - Here's who are attending the inauguration and who are boycotting
13 hours ago

New Parliament Divide - Here's who are attending the inauguration and who are boycotting

SPORTS NEWS

 View more
Dinesh Karthik pulls the brakes over Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI fanfare, 'He's a young boy'
2 hours ago

Dinesh Karthik pulls the brakes over Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI fanfare, 'He's a young boy'
Manchester United want to wrap up Harry Kane deal as quickly as possible: Reports
2 hours ago

Manchester United want to wrap up Harry Kane deal as quickly as possible: Reports
Jason Roy shares real intentions after ECB saga storms criticism
3 hours ago

Jason Roy shares real intentions after ECB saga storms criticism
Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury in WTC Final: Is the biggest crossover about to happen?
3 hours ago

Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury in WTC Final: Is the biggest crossover about to happen?
A new era has begun for sports in India: PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India University Games
5 hours ago

A new era has begun for sports in India: PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India University Games
UFC boss Dana White is ready to book one of the biggest fights in MMA history
5 hours ago

UFC boss Dana White is ready to book one of the biggest fights in MMA history
Cricket News
Cricket News
Football News
Football News
Hockey news
Hockey news
Tennis News
Tennis News
IPL 2023: Gavaskar and Hayden absolutely stunned by bizarre Naveen-Hooda run-out
6 hours ago

IPL 2023: Gavaskar and Hayden absolutely stunned by bizarre Naveen-Hooda run-out

WEB STORIES

 View more
Ashish Vidyarthi, Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi: Celebs who married late in life

Ashish Vidyarthi, Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi: Celebs who married late in life

Purple Cap standings after IPL Eliminator

Purple Cap standings after IPL Eliminator

New Parliament Building with New Features: How it is different from old Sansad Bhavan

New Parliament Building with New Features: How it is different from old Sansad Bhavan

Here's a glimpse of Team India's new Adidas kit

Here's a glimpse of Team India's new Adidas kit

Tombstone or Pedigree? 5 best finishers in WWE history

Tombstone or Pedigree? 5 best finishers in WWE history

Rohit vs Hardik: 4 Key player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI match

Rohit vs Hardik: 4 Key player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI match

ENTERTAINMENT

 View more
Barbie dolls that inspired Margot Robbie’s looks in the Greta Gerwig movie
22 mins ago

Barbie dolls that inspired Margot Robbie’s looks in the Greta Gerwig movie
Kartik Aaryan announces Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot wrap with BTS photos
25 mins ago

Kartik Aaryan announces Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot wrap with BTS photos
Classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam reacts to installation of Sengol in new Parliament
28 mins ago

Classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam reacts to installation of Sengol in new Parliament
Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured beau Siddharth reacts to her Cannes 2023 look
33 mins ago

Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured beau Siddharth reacts to her Cannes 2023 look
Cannes's Fashion Legacy: An Integral Part of Film Festival Glamour
50 mins ago

Cannes's Fashion Legacy: An Integral Part of Film Festival Glamour
Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford walk the red carpet on day 10
1 hour ago

Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford walk the red carpet on day 10
Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife, Imlie actress Rajoshi Barua
1 hour ago

Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife, Imlie actress Rajoshi Barua
Gal Gadot reacts to Margot Robbie’s wish to cast her in Barbie movie
1 hour ago

Gal Gadot reacts to Margot Robbie’s wish to cast her in Barbie movie
Bajrang Dal demands ban on release of The Creator Sarjanhar, producer reacts
1 hour ago

Bajrang Dal demands ban on release of The Creator Sarjanhar, producer reacts

WORLD NEWS

 View more
Amid doom and gloom in Pakistan, Imran sees flicker of hope in youth

Amid doom and gloom in Pakistan, Imran sees flicker of hope in youth

Car crashes into UK PM Rishi Sunak's Downing Street home gates, one arrested

Russia and North Korea to trade in 'rubles' amid surging International sanctions
Zelenskyy welcomes EU's decision to extend 'trade concessions' to Ukraine for one-year
6 hours ago

Zelenskyy welcomes EU's decision to extend 'trade concessions' to Ukraine for one-year
Russia warns of 'extremely harsh response' to incursions from Kyiv after Belgorod attack
6 hours ago

Russia warns of 'extremely harsh response' to incursions from Kyiv after Belgorod attack
Ukraine shoots down 36 Iranian-made drones ahead of anticipated counteroffensive
6 hours ago

Ukraine shoots down 36 Iranian-made drones ahead of anticipated counteroffensive
Pakistan's CJ Bandial warns delaying election in Punjab will make 'negative forces' active
7 hours ago

Pakistan's CJ Bandial warns delaying election in Punjab will make 'negative forces' active
Miami zoo ends petting experience of Kiwi 'Paora' after it sparks outrage in New Zealand
7 hours ago

Miami zoo ends petting experience of Kiwi 'Paora' after it sparks outrage in New Zealand
'Just Stop Oil' protesters vandalise Chelsea Flower Show garden with orange paint
7 hours ago

'Just Stop Oil' protesters vandalise Chelsea Flower Show garden with orange paint

GALLERY
Barbie dolls that inspired Margot Robbie’s looks in the Greta Gerwig movie
22 mins ago

Barbie dolls that inspired Margot Robbie’s looks in the Greta Gerwig movie
Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford walk the red carpet on day 10
1 hour ago

Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford walk the red carpet on day 10
Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife, Imlie actress Rajoshi Barua
1 hour ago

Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife, Imlie actress Rajoshi Barua
BTS J-Hope to WINNER Kang Seungyoon, K-celebs who enlisted in military in 2023
5 hours ago

BTS J-Hope to WINNER Kang Seungyoon, K-celebs who enlisted in military in 2023
Karthi turns 46, revisiting his popular roles on his birthday
12 hours ago

Karthi turns 46, revisiting his popular roles on his birthday
Cannes 2023: Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing, Kate Beckinsale walk the red carpet on day 9
18 hours ago

Cannes 2023: Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing, Kate Beckinsale walk the red carpet on day 9
MCU characters who are not in Marvel Comics
18 hours ago

MCU characters who are not in Marvel Comics
Revisiting Nitesh Pandey's popular roles: From Anupamaa to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai
1 day ago

Revisiting Nitesh Pandey's popular roles: From Anupamaa to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai
Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple with Emergency writer Vijayendra Prasad
1 day ago

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple with Emergency writer Vijayendra Prasad

SCIENCE NEWS

 View more
Astronomers spot possible black hole with stars moving 'like bees swarming around hive'

Astronomers spot possible black hole with stars moving 'like bees swarming around hive'

Principles of science came from Vedas, but repackaged as western knowledge, says ISRO head

ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 launch in July? Retired space agency official says 'mark the date'
Alertness, enthusiasm: Saudi Arabia's 1st woman astronaut is feeling pre-launch jitters
4 days ago

Alertness, enthusiasm: Saudi Arabia's 1st woman astronaut is feeling pre-launch jitters
SpaceX makes fire meet water in test to save launch pad from Starship's wrath; Watch
4 days ago

SpaceX makes fire meet water in test to save launch pad from Starship's wrath; Watch
SpaceX to launch first Saudi woman into space for Ax-2 mission; Here's where to watch LIVE
5 days ago

SpaceX to launch first Saudi woman into space for Ax-2 mission; Here's where to watch LIVE
Ax-2 mission: World's 2nd private launch to space station targeted for lift off in May
5 days ago

Ax-2 mission: World's 2nd private launch to space station targeted for lift off in May
Amazon's Jeff Bezos wins Moon ticket as NASA awards $3.4bn contract for Artemis mission
6 days ago

Amazon's Jeff Bezos wins Moon ticket as NASA awards $3.4bn contract for Artemis mission
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launches new batch of 56 Starlink Satellites into orbit; WATCH
1 week ago

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launches new batch of 56 Starlink Satellites into orbit; WATCH

EDUCATION

 View more
HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 declared: 89.7% pass; Manvi tops with 99.1% marks

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 declared: 89.7% pass; Manvi tops with 99.1% marks

Punjab minister proposes making IELTS part of education system to CM Bhagwant Mann

PSEB class 10th results 2023 Date, Time announced: Punjab Board 10th result tomorrow
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 out; Here's how to check B.Arch, B. Planning results
9 hours ago

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 out; Here's how to check B.Arch, B. Planning results
RBSE Class 12 arts results 2023 OUT; Here's how to check Rajasthan board arts results
10 hours ago

RBSE Class 12 arts results 2023 OUT; Here's how to check Rajasthan board arts results
Kerala +2 Results 2023 OUT; 82.95% pass, Here's direct link to check DHSE Kerala results
10 hours ago

Kerala +2 Results 2023 OUT; 82.95% pass, Here's direct link to check DHSE Kerala results
Maharashtra class 12 result link activated, check MSBSHSE HSC mark sheet here
11 hours ago

Maharashtra class 12 result link activated, check MSBSHSE HSC mark sheet here
Akhila, who lost her right arm in bus accident clears UPSC but will try again, here's why
12 hours ago

Akhila, who lost her right arm in bus accident clears UPSC but will try again, here's why
MP Board Results 2023 OUT; 63% pass class 10, 55% pass class 12 exam; Mridul Paul tops
12 hours ago

MP Board Results 2023 OUT; 63% pass class 10, 55% pass class 12 exam; Mridul Paul tops

R.ORIGINALS

Follow all the latest news, todays news, breaking news and current news on politics, sports and entertainment. Republic is your one-stop destination for trusted World and Indian news coverage. Log onto republicworld.com on desktop and mobile to watch news on politics, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, gadgets and much more.

At republicworld.com we keep you updated with up-to the minute video news and picture stories personalized for you as part of My Republic as it is all about, “Your News, Your Language, Your Habits”. Republic World should be your go-to website to stay informed on the latest indian and current news on a wide range of topics including elections, politics and government policies.

Our in-depth and fastest breaking news coverage keeps you informed with detailed social, political, economic & current trends in both English and Hindi. Read the latest stories that matter, in sports, entertainment, technology, world and more. You can follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter & Instagram to stay connected with us. We believe in breaking the story and breaking the silence. But most importantly, for us nation comes first as 'You Are Republic, We Are Your Voice.'