Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:54 AM IST

Who Is Nayab Saini, Next CM Of Haryana Replacing Manohar Khattar

Haryana Political Crisis | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister

