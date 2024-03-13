Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:54 AM IST
Who Is Nayab Saini, Next CM Of Haryana Replacing Manohar Khattar
Haryana Political Crisis | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister
