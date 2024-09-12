Published 14:57 IST, September 12th 2024
'Woman Against Woman': Elderly Woman Screams at Influencer for Wearing Shorts in Bengaluru | Watch
The video captures an elderly woman publicly shaming her for wearing shorts in Bengaluru, speaking in her native language.
The footage has gained over 17,014 likes and reactions, with several people criticizing the elderly woman. | Image: Instagram
