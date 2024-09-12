sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Woman Against Woman': Elderly Woman Screams at Influencer for Wearing Shorts in Bengaluru | Watch

Published 14:57 IST, September 12th 2024

'Woman Against Woman': Elderly Woman Screams at Influencer for Wearing Shorts in Bengaluru | Watch

The video captures an elderly woman publicly shaming her for wearing shorts in Bengaluru, speaking in her native language.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The footage has gained over 17,014 likes and reactions, with several people criticizing the elderly woman.
The footage has gained over 17,014 likes and reactions, with several people criticizing the elderly woman. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:57 IST, September 12th 2024