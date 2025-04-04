Hyundai Creta Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru
About Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV, that has comfortable seating, is feature-loaded and has multiple features on offer.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Variants
The Hyundai Creta comes in E, EX, EX (O), S, S(O), S (O) Knight, SX, SX Tech, SX Premium, SX (O), and SX (O) Knight variants.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Price
The starting price of Hyundai Creta is ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai for the E 1.5 Petrol variant.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Price
The price of Hyundai Creta is ₹12.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai for the E 1.5 Diesel variant.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Features
Hyundai Creta offers multiple convenience features to the buyers. It has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, subtle ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Colours
Hyundai Creta is available in 10 colour options. It starts with Abyss Black, Starry Night, and Titan Grey Matte.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Colours
Creta is also available in the Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, and Robust Emerald Pearl.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Colours
Further, Creta comes in Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Atlas White colour options to the buyers.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Engine
Creta has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. These engines are either available with a manual or an automatic transmissions.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Boot
Hyundai Creta has a boot space of 433L, which can store decent luggage for your trips.