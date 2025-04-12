Kia Seltos 500 Km Review in 10 Points

Kia Seltos is a compact SUV, having a bold front profile, decent space in the interiors and is loaded with features.
Source: Republic Auto
Kia Seltos Dimensions
Kia Seltos has a length of 4,365 mm, is 1,800 mm wide, and has a height of 1,645 mm. The HTX (O) diesel variant runs on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Kia Seltos Engine
We drove the Kia Seltos diesel engine, which is a 1.5L unit, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The shifts are smooth and engine is refined.
Kia Seltos Rear
The rear of the Kia Seltos has a similar design as the headlamps. Since, it is the HTX (O) variant, it has dynamic swipe indicators.
Kia Seltos Safety Features
Kia Seltos has decent safety features on offer. Since it is the HTX (O) variant as the diesel top variant, Level-2 ADAS features are missing. However, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.
Kia Seltos Features
The HTX (O) variant of the Seltos has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, and more.
Kia Seltos Dashboard
There are multiple upholstery options for the buyers to opt from in the Kia Seltos. The HTX (O) variant has tan-brown interiors.
Kia Seltos Boot Space
The Kia Seltos has a boot space of 433L. It has decent storage space and loading lib is not too high.
Kia Seltos Steering
The steering wheel has a decent feel and feedback. It is light on low speeds and could have provided more feel and feedback on high speeds.
Kia Seltos Diesel Price
The price of the Kia Seltos HTX (O) diesel manual variant is ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).