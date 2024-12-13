Auto Desk

Top 10 Most Affordable CNG Cars in India

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car in India. It offers CNG in its LXI and VXI variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG price starts at Rs 5.74 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki S Presso is on the second number. It offers CNG in its LXI and VXI trims. Maruti Suzuki S Presso CNG price starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Tiago is the entry-level Tata car with CNG on offer. It offers CNG from its XE variant onwards. Tata Tiago CNG price starts at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Tata

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a famous CNG vehicle among fleet operators. It offers a CNG variant from the LXI variant onwards. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG price starts at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the most affordable van with CNG option in India. It offers a CNG variant in its Standard 5 seater variant. Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG price starts at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Celerio also offers a CNG option. The CNG variants are available in the VXI trim. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG  price starts at Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch is a micro SUV, which offers a dual-cylinder CNG setup. It offers CNG variants from the Pure variant onwards. Tata Punch CNG price starts at Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Source: Tata

Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback, which offers dual-cylinder CNG setup. It offers CNG from its XE variant onwards. Tata Altroz CNG price starts at Rs 7..45 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Tata

Hyundai Aura is a sub-4m compact sedan, which offers both single and dual-cylinder CNG setup. It offers CNG from its E variant onwards. Hyundai Aura CNG price starts at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Source: Hyundai

Tata Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, which offers a dual-cylinder CNG setup. It offers CNG from its XM variant onwards. Tata Tigor CNG price starts at Rs 7.6 lakh (ex-showroom). . 

Source: Tata

