Forbes Billionaires 2025: Meet the World’s Top 10 Richest Titans
Who Are The Top 10 Wealthiest People In The 2025 Forbes List?
Forbes defines celebrities as people who ‘become famous first and then massively rich’. The publication has identified 18 celebrity billionaires who have amassed a total net worth of $39 billion in 2024. Let’s look at this list to gain intriguing insights into the richest entrepreneurs in the world.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, with a net worth of $342 billion, has co-founded seven companies, primarily in the automotive industry. He owns Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, among others.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg launched his career in 2004 at the age of 19, creating a massive global platform with a net worth of $ 216 Billion. It operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $215 billion, founded Amazon in 1994. Amazon is an online company that engages in e-commerce, advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.
Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison, the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Oracle, has a net worth of $192 billion.
Bernard Arnault & Family
Bernard Arnault and his family oversee the Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy (LVMH) Empire, with a net worth of $ 178 Billion. The LVMH empire includes 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, known as the "Oracle of Omaha," is one of the most successful investors in the finance and investment sector, with a net worth of $144 billion.
Larry Page
Larry Page, the former CEO of Alphabet, a multinational technology conglomerate, stepped down in 2019 but remains a major shareholder and board member. Larry Page is listed at number eight, with a net worth of $ 144 billion.
Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin stepped down as President of Alphabet, the former parent company of Google, in 2019 with a net worth of $ 138 billion. He continues to serve as a board member and major shareholder.
Steve Ballmer
Steve Ballmer, with a net worth of $118 billion, is the former CEO of Microsoft. He led the company from 2000 to 2014.
Rob Walton & Family
Rob Walton and his family oversee Walmart at a net worth of $ 110 billion. He is the eldest son of Walmart's founder, Sam Walton.