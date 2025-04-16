How To Do Online Payments If UPI Is Down?

UPI shuts down in April 2025 nationwide due to network issues, bank server problems, technical glitches, or high transaction volumes. Usually temporary, but highlight infrastructure needs.
Source: Unsplash
What Is UPI?
Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched in 2016 by NPCI, is a fast and secure instant payment system that enables users to transfer money using a unique UPI ID.
Source: Shutterstock
Achievements Of UPI
UPI's massive growth includes ₹23.48 lakh crore in Jan, dominating Indian digital payments by 80%, boosting financial inclusion, and being recognised globally. It’s live in UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius.
Source: Shutterstock
Better Than Other Nations
India's UPI excels due to interoperability, low cost, mobile-first design, government support, and user-friendly interface. This unique combination makes India a leader in global digital payments.
Source: Unsplash
Alternate Ways To Adopt When UPI Is Down
Let's look at the alternative solutions to adopt when UPI is down...
Source: Unsplash
Credit And Debit Cards
Credit and debit cards provide an e-commerce platform and online service that accepts card payments. The card details ensure secure payment at every transaction.
Source: Unsplash
Mobile Wallets
Digital Wallets like Paytm and PhonePe have wallets that are not directly linked to UPI. It allows you to store money and make payments. It can also add funds for bank transfers beforehand.
Source: Unsplash
Net banking
Net banking allows direct funds transfer from your account to the merchant's accounts. However, you require the recipient's bank details, such as the account number and IFSC code.
Source: Unsplash
UPI Lite
UPI Lite features offline payments up to a daily limit of Rs 500 per transaction. This is an on-device wallet that doesn't rely on the Internet.
Source: Paytm
Cards With NFC
Near Field Communication (NFC) on your phone enables contactless payments at machines that support NFC, even when UPI is down.