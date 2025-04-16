Apr 16, 2025

Khushi Rawat

How To Do Online Payments If UPI Is Down?

Reasons For UPI Down Across The Country?

UPI shuts down in April 2025 nationwide due to network issues, bank server problems, technical glitches, or high transaction volumes. Usually temporary, but highlight infrastructure needs.

Source: Unsplash

What Is UPI?

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched in 2016 by NPCI, is a fast and secure instant payment system that enables users to transfer money using a unique UPI ID. 

Source: Shutterstock

Achievements Of UPI

UPI's massive growth includes ₹23.48 lakh crore in Jan, dominating Indian digital payments by 80%, boosting financial inclusion, and being recognised globally. It’s live in UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. 

Source: Shutterstock

Better Than Other Nations

India's UPI excels due to interoperability, low cost, mobile-first design, government support, and user-friendly interface. This unique combination makes India a leader in global digital payments. 

Source: Unsplash

Alternate Ways To Adopt When UPI Is Down

Let's look at the alternative solutions to adopt when UPI is down... 

Source: Unsplash

Credit And Debit Cards

Credit and debit cards provide an e-commerce platform and online service that accepts card payments. The card details ensure secure payment at every transaction.  

Source: Unsplash

Mobile Wallets

Digital Wallets like Paytm and PhonePe have wallets that are not directly linked to UPI. It allows you to store money and make payments. It can also add funds for bank transfers beforehand.  

Source: Unsplash

Net banking

Net banking allows direct funds transfer from your account to the merchant's accounts. However, you require the recipient's bank details, such as the account number and IFSC code.  

Source: Unsplash

UPI Lite

UPI Lite features offline payments up to a daily limit of Rs 500 per transaction. This is an on-device wallet that doesn't rely on the Internet.  

Source: Paytm

Cards With NFC

Near Field Communication (NFC) on your phone enables contactless payments at machines that support NFC, even when UPI is down.  

Source: Unsplash