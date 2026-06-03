Addicted To Coffee? Try These Caffeine-Abundant Alternatives That Also Prevent Energy Crashes
Green tea
Green tea is an excellent alternative if you want a milder caffeine boost. It has amino acids that promote alertness without the jittery feeling.
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Golden milk
Golden milk, also known as turmeric milk, is a tasty and caffeine-free alternative to coffee. It won't give jitters and provides a calming and soothing warmth.
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Matcha
Matcha is a type of green tea that comes in powdered form. It has a moderate amount of caffeine and is rich in antioxidants. Many people say that matcha provides a smoother energy boost compared to coffee.
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Lemon water
Lemon water is a great drink to start your day. It's free of calories and caffeine, and provides an ample dose of Vitamin C.
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Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea is a great alternative to coffee because it does not contain caffeine. Its menthol properties help you feel more awake and alert, providing a natural boost of energy without the jitters.
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Kombucha
Kombucha is a drink made from fermented tea that adds probiotics to support gut health. The natural bubbles and B vitamins in kombucha help boost energy levels.
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Coconut water
Coconut water is naturally rich in electrolytes such as potassium. It helps support hydration and plays an important role in maintaining energy levels.