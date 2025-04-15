Apr 15, 2025

Khushi Rawat

Looking For Fashion Fits? Here's Top 10 Luxury Brands Of The World

Sustainability In Luxury Fashion Market

Luxury fashion has stayed strong through the pandemic, with brands maintaining solid profits. The push for sustainability is a major factor driving growth, as consumers increasingly choose eco-friendly options.

Reason For Growing Fashion Industry

Tech advancements have made fashion more accessible, especially for younger consumers. Fast, stylish, and sustainable fashion is in demand, leading to fresh and unique styles.

Top 10 Fashion Brands Of 2025

Gucci

Worth €3.5B, saw a 70% rise in online sales thanks to innovative designs.

Chanel

$19.4B brand value, launched Lipscanner, a high social media buzz beauty line.

Hermes

Surpassed €200B in market value, blending luxury with online appeal.

Christian Dior

$13.15B brand value, known for daring, sophisticated designs and loyal clientele. 

Louis Vuitton

$124.2B brand value, expanding both men’s and women’s fashion with a strong online and offline presence.

Rolex

$90B brand, dominating luxury watch sales with exclusive, timeless designs.

Tiffany & Co

$17.7B, known for high-end jewellery, with impressive online sales and craftsmanship storytelling

Prada

$6.5B brand, expanding its online presence for higher sales.

Versace

$8.9B, famous for bold colours and unique prints, thriving online and offline.

Armani

$11.1B, popular with young, fashion-forward consumers, balancing online and physical stores. 

