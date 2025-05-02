Looking to Invest? Here Are Stocks Under Rs 100

The Sensex rose by 270.17 points (+0.34%) to 80,479.33, while Nifty 50 increased by 5.55 points (+0.02%) to 24,344.75. The leading gainers were the real estate, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors, while the PSU banking, media, and financial sectors faced selling pressure.
Stocks To Invest In Under Rs 100
Look at the top stocks under Rs 100 as per the Sensex. Let’s dive in!
MMTC
Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation Ltd. is India’s largest public sector trading body, recording a stock low of 55.37 with -0.86 points or -1.53%.
Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solution provider for India. The company stock is at a low of 56.25 with -0.11 points or -0.20%.
NMDC
National Mineral Development Corporation records the stock as high as 65.43 with +0.67 points or +1.03%.
HFCL
Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited, a global technology company, records its stocks at a low of 78.22 with -1.09 points or -1.44%.
PC Jewellers
PC Jewellers is a jewellery company that manufactures and exports retail jewellery. It records the stock high of 12.44 with +0.19 points or +1.55%.
Canara Bank
Canara Bank, an Indian public sector bank, records its stock at a low of 96.70 with -0.72 points and -0.74%.
South Indian Bank
South Indian Bank Limited is a major private sector bank with its stocks at a high of 25.64 with +0.18 points or +0.71%.
Central Bank Of India
The central bank is a national institution that manages the monetary policy. Bank's stock is at a low of 36.70 with -0.40 points or -1.08%.