Top 10 Most Followed YouTubers Of The World- Full List
YouTube- The Platform
YouTube has been everyone’s go-to platform since its launch in 2005. YouTube is an umbrella that will save you from a thunderstorm, but give you the feels of the rain— It has it all, ready for your mood!
Source: Shutterstock
Which Is The Most Subscribed On YouTube
Curious about the world’s most subscribed channel? Here’s a list of the top 10 most subscribed channels on YouTube.
Source: Shutterstock
Mr Beast
Mr. Beast has 390 million subscribers, mainly from the U.S., and creates English entertainment content. He has posted 867 videos.
Source: Shutterstock
T-Series
T-Series is a Hindi-language music and film channel with over 23 K videos and 293 million subscribers.
Source: Shutterstock
Cocomelon
Cocomelon is a popular educational YouTube channel for kids, featuring 1.5K videos and 192 million subscribers, based in the United States.
Source: Shutterstock
Sony Entertainment Television
Sony Television is an Indian YouTube channel with 183 subscribers, featuring dramas and reality shows. It offers over 154K entertainment videos.
Source: Shutterstock
Vlad and Niki
Vlad and Niki have 139 million subscribers, mainly in English and Russian, and their kids' channel features over 891 videos.
Source: Shutterstock
Kids Diana Show
Kids Diana has 1.3K entertaining videos and 134 million followers, originating from the United States.
Source: Shutterstock
Like Nastya
Like Nastya has 127 followers from the U.S. and posts in English and Russian. Her channel features 944 videos focused on kids' entertainment.
Source: Shutterstock
Zee Music Company
Zee Music Company has 117 million subscribers and offers Hindi content from India, featuring 14K music videos.
Source: Shutterstock
PewDiePie
PewDiePie has 110 million followers and is in English and Swedish. The channel covers gaming and entertainment and has 4.8K videos.
Source: Shutterstock
Stocks Twins
The channel has 362 videos, focuses on comedy, and boasts 124 million subscribers. It's based in the U.S. and features English content.