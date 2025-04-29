Upcoming IPOs To Hit The Fever Of D-Street In 2025
Upcoming IPOs To Hit D-street
Investors are glued to their screens. Why? Because they eagerly await the upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to hit the D-Street in 2025. We are excited for it! Are you ready for some action this year?
Companies Ready To Open Their IPOs?
NSE, HDB Financial Services, Reliance Jio, Ather Energy, Zepto, PhonePe, and Flipkart are the companies expected to launch their IPOs.
NSE
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's leading stock exchange market, is expected to launch its IPO in 2025; however, the date and time are not officially out yet.
HDB Financial Services
HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) owned by HDFC Bank, is expected to open in the last week of November 2025 or December 2025; however, the final dates are not out.
Reliance Jio
The telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio, is anticipated to open its doors to the public in 2025. Even though the dates are not revealed, it is expected to debut on the stock exchange in the latter half of 2025.
Zepto
The quick commerce startup Zepto is expected to launch in 2025. Expected issue dates for Zepto are from late 2025 or early 2026, and expected listing dates are from late 2025 to early 2026.
Flipkart
The e-commerce giant is expected to issue dates for Flipkart in late 2025 or early 2026, and the expected listing dates are from late 2025 to early 2026.
What Is An IPO?
IPOs are shares a company sells to the public for the first time. This raises the company's capital from public investors. IPOs significantly generated interest and volatility in the stock market.
Why Are IPOs Necessary?
IPOs are necessary for companies to raise capital. These upcoming IPOs of 2025 provide opportunities for retail and institutional investors to participate in developing these prominent Indian companies.
Top IPOs In 2024
The top-listing IPOs of 2024 were Winsol Engineers Limited, Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, Medicamen Organics Limited, GP Eco Organics Limited, Maxposure Limited, and other IPOs.