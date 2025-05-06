May 06, 2025

Khushi Rawat

What’s New? Google Updates Gmail With New Features For Android And iOS Users

Google has made significant updates that are worth looking at. The updates aim to enhance Gmail features to improve the user experience for Android and ios platforms. 

What Are The Reasons For The Update?

Gmail's recent update has ensured that only significant messages that require immediate attention appear in the Primary inbox, improving the overall user experience. 

What Are The Updates?

Let’s look at the updates Google has brought for Gmail with enhanced features for mobile users. 

Design Elements

The updates aim to improve user experience with design enhancements and new access to AI features. 

Landscape-device Users

The landscape view allows users to drag the divider to adjust the list and conversation panes to their preferred size. 

Updates In Force

Gmail on iOS received a Material Design 3 update, which was aligned with the Android and redesigned web versions. 

New Look

The update features a pill-shaped button at the bottom and a rounder search bar at the top. 

Google Calender Update

IOS users now have access to create and modify birthday events, similar to the existing functionality on Android. 

AI Updates

Gemini’s image generation will now appear in the Gmail app sidebar for Workspace users on Android and iOS. This feature will enable the generated image to be directly copied. Paste or insert into email drafts. 

Bug Fixes

Google Gmail updates typically address bugs and glitches that users may have encountered in previous versions. 

