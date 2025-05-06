What’s New? Google Updates Gmail With New Features For Android And iOS Users
Google Updates Gmail With New Features
Google has made significant updates that are worth looking at. The updates aim to enhance Gmail features to improve the user experience for Android and ios platforms.
Source: Unsplash
What Are The Reasons For The Update?
Gmail's recent update has ensured that only significant messages that require immediate attention appear in the Primary inbox, improving the overall user experience.
Source: Unsplash
What Are The Updates?
Let’s look at the updates Google has brought for Gmail with enhanced features for mobile users.
Source: Unsplash
Design Elements
The updates aim to improve user experience with design enhancements and new access to AI features.
Source: Unsplash
Landscape-device Users
The landscape view allows users to drag the divider to adjust the list and conversation panes to their preferred size.
Source: Unsplash
Updates In Force
Gmail on iOS received a Material Design 3 update, which was aligned with the Android and redesigned web versions.
Source: Unsplash
New Look
The update features a pill-shaped button at the bottom and a rounder search bar at the top.
Source: Unsplash
Google Calender Update
IOS users now have access to create and modify birthday events, similar to the existing functionality on Android.
Source: Unsplash
AI Updates
Gemini’s image generation will now appear in the Gmail app sidebar for Workspace users on Android and iOS. This feature will enable the generated image to be directly copied. Paste or insert into email drafts.
Source: Unsplash
Bug Fixes
Google Gmail updates typically address bugs and glitches that users may have encountered in previous versions.