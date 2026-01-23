8 Patriotic Movies To Watch This Republic Day Weekend

120 Bahadur

Amazon Prime Video

Led by Farhan Akhtar, the film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War. It was fought on November 18, 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent.