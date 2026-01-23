8 Patriotic Movies To Watch This Republic Day Weekend
Border
Amazon Prime Video
Released in 1997, the film was set during the India–Pakistan war of 1971. It is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). It stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.
URI The Surgical Strike
ZEE5
Vicky Kaushal starrer is based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. The film marked the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar.
LOC Kargil
Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2003, the film is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay that was launched in May 1999 in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion and occupation of the strategic heights in the Kargil sector.
Shershaah
Amazon Prime Video
It is a biographical war drama based on the valour of Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra. The narrative follows Batra’s journey from a young cadet to a decorated officer in the Kargil War, culminating in his martyrdom during Operation Vijay in 1999.
Kesari Chapter 2
JioHotstar
It is the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh. The plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Sam Bahadur
ZEE5
It is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.
120 Bahadur
Amazon Prime Video
Led by Farhan Akhtar, the film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War. It was fought on November 18, 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent.
Pippa
Amazon Prime Video
It is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.