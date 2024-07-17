Republic Entertainment Desk
Ahead Of Singham Again, A Look At Actresses Who Donned Cop Avatar
In Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha effortlessly portrayed a fierce cop, showcasing grit and intensity in her role. Her powerful performance left a lasting impact.
Source: IMDb
Deepika Padukone, as a female cop in Rohit Shetty's film, recreates the iconic Singham hook step in a new still, paying homage to Ajay Devgn's character while introducing a powerful female character.
Source: Instagram
Tabu stars as IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, showcasing her versatility as a sharp and determined investigator solving a complex murder case, keeping the audience engaged with her tenacity and wit.
Source: IMDb
Rani Mukerji's performance in Mardaani has left us speechless, showcasing her remarkable range as an actress.
Source: Rani Mukerji
Priyanka Chopra plays a Superintendent of Police in Jai Gangajal showcasing her leadership and bravery in a fictional role that highlights her versatility and inspires many.
Source: IMDb
In Netflix's Aranyak, directed by Vinay Waikul, Raveena Tandon shines as Kasturi, a tough and determined head of a small town police station, whose routine is disrupted by a gruesome crime.
Source: IMDb