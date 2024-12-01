Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Picture-perfect Moments With Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha, celebrated Diwali
Source: Instagram
The photo shows three individuals hugging a tree, with Raha focusing on striking a pose.
Source: Instagram
The actress shared a series of photos of her daughter Ranbir and Raha, taking a stroll around a horse farmhouse.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The touching moments between the father and daughter have deeply touched fans.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The photo featured a candid image of Alia laughing on Ranbir's lap.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, made a significant impression at the Indian Super League match.
Source: Instagram
The photo shows Raha and her parents in a car, with Ranbir kissing Raha's head and Alia affectionately looking at her husband.
Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram