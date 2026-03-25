Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Daughter Evaarah's First Birthday Is All About Animal-themed Cakes
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their daughter Evaarah's first birthday on March 24.
Source: Instagram
They hosted an intimate animal-themed birthday bash for their 'Jaana'.
Source: Instagram
Looks like, the birthday girl was enjoying her birthday as her hands were next to her appetising birthday cake. We can see cake crumbles on her hand.
Source: Instagram
A look at Evaarah's animal-themed cake, which reads, "Evaaru turns one!"
Source: Instagram
Evaarah can be seen holding her father, KL Rahul's finger with her little hands.
Source: Instagram
Mama Ahan Shetty also shared a picture of his little 'Evaaru' where he was holding her in his lap. The text on the image reads, "1 year already??? Happy birthday my Evuuu".
Source: Instagram
The couple welcomed their daughter Evaarah last year, two years after their marriage. They had an intimate wedding ceremony on January 23, 2023, at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.