Babil Khan Dons Quirky Denim-on-Denim Look As He Steps Out For Logout Promotions
Babil Khan stepped out for the promotion of his upcoming movie Logout. The film will premiere on Zee 5 on April 18.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor stunned his fans in a quirky denim-on-denim look. He teamed a denim jacket with matching denim pants. The outfit was adorned with hand-painted sunflowers.
He teamed the look with a white shirt underneath. Babil also accessorised with a matching blue sunglasses.
Babil obliged paparazzi with multiple photos as he stepped out to promote his upcoming project.
Babil is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. He made his debut with the indie film Qala in 2022. He has also featured in the mini series - The Railway Men. He also starred in Netflix's original film, Friday Night Plan, which also features Juhi Chawla.
The actor will be seen in the gripping thriller, Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.
Logout was already premiered at the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024.
The actor's photos and videos are now going viral on social media.