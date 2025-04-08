BLACKPINK Lisa Shares Behind-the-scene Photos From The White Lotus Season 3, Calls It 'Greatest Honour' To Be On The Show
BLACKPINK member Lisa made her acting debut with the show The White Lotus. The K-pop singer took to her social media account to share a series of photos from the shoot of the show.
Sharing the photos, Lisa wrote in the caption, "What a ride.Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life."
She added, "It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors.And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world."
The actress concluded the caption by writing, "Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities.My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier, but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart"
The Thai actor essayed the role of Mook, a side actor in the most talked-about series, The White Lotus Season 3.
Through her BTS post, Lisa shared the enjoyable time she had on the set of the show. Here, she can be seen playing with a dog in the set.
The third season of The White Lotus premiered in February 2025. The finale of the season was aired on April 6, 2025.
The photos shared by Lisa from the set are now doing the rounds on social media.