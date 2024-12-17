Bollywood Actresses' Inspired Banarasi Saree Look For The Wedding Season

Ulajh fame wore a traditional Raw Mango saree, Banarasi piece, blouse, jhumkas, and gajra-adorned bun, showcasing her stunning beauty.
Tara donned a stunning red-hued Ekaya Banarasi saree for her wedding season, adorned with golden embroidery, intricate floral adornments, and flawless makeup, showcasing her flawless beauty.
Alia Bhatt donned a Rani pink Banarasi saree from Manish Malhotra's archival collection, adorned with a zari border, golden sequinned tube blouse, Kundan jewellery, glam makeup, and a low bun.
Chhichhore star Shraddha wore a luxurious red Banarasi saree from designer Masaba Gupta, paired with a red blouse, golden jhumkas, and bold red lipstick.
The actress wore a midnight blue and golden Banarasi saree, adorned with intricate golden zari work, paired with a matching blouse, Kundan jewellery, regal makeup, and a chic bun hairdo.
The actress wore a Banarasi tissue silk saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with a burgundy velvet blouse, and glam makeup, showcasing her opulence.
The Animal star wore a blue Banarasi saree with gold weaving, transforming into a bridesmaid. She paired it with a golden necklace, pearl danglers, and silver rings.
