Cannes Film Festival 2025 Day 3: Nitanshi Goel, Irina Shayk, Chhaya Kadam, Anupam Kher Walk The Red Carpet Like This
Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut and walked the red carpet in a custom-made Jade by Monica and Karishma.
She wore an off-shoulder black gown made with sheer fabric. It featured Kasab embroidery and macrame. Following the rule, her gown featured a small train.
She tied her hair in a sleek bun and sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips. The actress accessorised her look with a gold choker and matching earrings.
Earlier that day at the India Pavilion inauguration, she wore a white lehenga paired with a pearl blouse. She didn't reveal her complete look and just offered a glimpse of her hairdo, which was a tribute to legendary actresses.
Nitanshi wore a pearl paranda with Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi's image in small frames.
Irina Shayak arrived at the Dossier 137 premiere in a black strapless feather gown paired with matching gloves. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery and sported a wet hair look. She sported light makeup with bold red lips.
Chhaya Kadam is back at Cannes, and this time for the screening of Snow Flower. She made her first appearance at the film festival in a pink saree from the shelves of Suat Bombay.
Last year, she attended Cannes when her film All We Imagine As Light won the big prize at the film festival.
Anupam Kher walked the red carpet for the first time in a black tuxedo. The actor is attending the film festival as his film, Tanvi The Great, will be screened on May 17.
Ahead of the screening, the veteran actor walked the red carpet in a 3-piece suit paired with a bow.