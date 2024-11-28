Republic Entertainment Desk

Celebrity Breakups of 2024: From Malaika-Arjun to Aditya-Ananya – Why Did These Couples Split?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways earlier in the year due to compatibility issues. 

Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur dated for over one year and broke up citing personal reasons. 

Bigg Boss fame Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra dated for three years before breaking up in February 2024. A friend of the couple cited ‘different upbringings' as the reason for their split. 

 

Shruti Haasan declared that she is single during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in May. She was dating Santanu Hazarika for 4 years and parted ways due to "personal wavelength issues". 

Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya parted ways immediately after exiting the show. They even in a war of words after the split. 

Mimi actress Sai Tamhankar also parted ways with her boyfriend Anish Joag. 

 Most recently, Mallika Sherawat confirmed that she too has broken up with her boyfriend French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans.

 

