Celebrity Breakups of 2024: From Malaika-Arjun to Aditya-Ananya – Why Did These Couples Split?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways earlier in the year due to compatibility issues.
Source: Instagram
Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur dated for over one year and broke up citing personal reasons.
Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Bigg Boss fame Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra dated for three years before breaking up in February 2024. A friend of the couple cited ‘different upbringings' as the reason for their split.
Source: x
Shruti Haasan declared that she is single during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in May. She was dating Santanu Hazarika for 4 years and parted ways due to "personal wavelength issues".
Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram
Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya parted ways immediately after exiting the show. They even in a war of words after the split.
Source: X
Mimi actress Sai Tamhankar also parted ways with her boyfriend Anish Joag.
Source: Instagram
Most recently, Mallika Sherawat confirmed that she too has broken up with her boyfriend French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans.
Source: Instagram