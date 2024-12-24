Republic Entertainment Desk

Christmas 2024: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Arrive At Mahesh Bhatt's House For A Family Get-together

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha arrived at Mahesh Bhatt's house for a family gathering, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt. 

Neetu Kapoor, a Bollywood veteran, arrived at the Bhatt residence in an all-red ensemble. 

Ranbir Kapoor arrived in a stylish white t-shirt, black pants, and matching jacket, showcasing his impeccable style.

Alia, who skipped the photo session, wore a white slip, while her daughter donned a red dress.

 

He completed his outfit with white sneakers and a charming smile.

Neetu Kapoor with niece Nitisha Nanda, twinning in red ensembles.

The actor greeted and posed for paparazzi before entering Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Radan's residence.

