Christmas 2024: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Arrive At Mahesh Bhatt's House For A Family Get-together

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha arrived at Mahesh Bhatt's house for a family gathering, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt.
Source: Instagram
Neetu Kapoor, a Bollywood veteran, arrived at the Bhatt residence in an all-red ensemble.
Source: Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor arrived in a stylish white t-shirt, black pants, and matching jacket, showcasing his impeccable style.
Source: Varinder chawla
Alia, who skipped the photo session, wore a white slip, while her daughter donned a red dress.
Source: Varainder Chawla
He completed his outfit with white sneakers and a charming smile.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Neetu Kapoor with niece Nitisha Nanda, twinning in red ensembles.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor greeted and posed for paparazzi before entering Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Radan's residence.
Source: Varinder Chawla