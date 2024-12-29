Republic Entertainment Desk

Dogman To Elio, Hollywood Animated Movies Releasing In 2025

Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel, follows the master criminal animals as they confront an all-female squad of evildoers.

DreamWorks/Universal, Aug. 1

Source: IMDb

A musical adaptation of King David of Israel's biblical tale David, from his early days as a shepherd to his reign.

Angel Studios/Sunrise Animation Studios, Nov. 21

Source: IMDb

Dogman directed by Peter Hastings, features Dav Pilkey's bestselling book series about a half-man, half-dog police officer saving his city from Cat's evil schemes.  

DreamWorks/Universal, Jan. 31

Source: IMDb

Elio feature follows an 11-year-old boy as Earth's intergalactic ambassador, directed by Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, and starring Yonas Kibreab. 

Disney/Pixar, June 13

Source: IMDb

The Colors Within is about Naoko Yamada's new feature, based on Sanami Suzuki's manga, follows a girl with emotional color perception and two sensitive individuals.

GKIDS/Science Saru, Jan. 24

Source: IMDb

The Looney Toons is about Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth's only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion.

Warner Bros. Animation/Ketchup Entertainment, Feb. 28

Source: IMDb

DreamWorks/Netflix's preschool hit, Gabby, is adapted into a live-action/animated hybrid film directed by Ryan Crego, featuring Gabby and her grandmother on a road trip.  

September 26, 2025

 

Source: IMDb

 Next Story