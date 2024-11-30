Ed Sheeran India Tour: Check Out Dates, Venues, Ticket Details And More

British musician Ed Sheeran plans to return to India in 2025 for his Mathematics Tour, with performances scheduled in six cities.
Sheeran announced his upcoming return to India after a sold-out show in Mumbai in March.
The musician is set to embark on his most extensive tour of India, starting in Pune on January 30, followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru later in February.
Sheeran, 33, will perform in Shillong on February 12 and in New Delhi on February 15.
Tickets for the singer's concert will be available on BookMyShow and the singer's official website on December 11, 2024, with a presale for HSBC cardholders on December 9, 2024.
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics series concluded with the release of his final album, −, on May 5, 2023, followed by his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, on September 29, 2023.
The tour will feature songs from his albums since 2011, including Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals, and Subtract, as well as a 2019 song.
