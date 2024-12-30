Flames- College Romance, Youth Shows You Must Watch On OTT

The TVF miniseries, directed by Saurabh Khanna, follows three hostel friends in their first year of engineering college, blending lighthearted moments, romance, heartbreak, and squabbles.
Source: IMDb
Season 1 featured a talented cast in a dental college hostel setting, while season 3 introduced gender fluidity, rivalry, and corruption.
Source: IMDb
TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar developed a show featuring college students, falling in love, and never reading textbooks. Featuring talented actors over three seasons.
Source: IMDb
Crash Course is directed by Vijay Maurya and scripted by Manish Hariprasad and Raina Roy, follows Ratanraj Jindal, a coaching class mafia, and his greed and desperation towards students.
Source: IMDb
The TVF show, created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, follows three friends preparing for UPSC exams in Delhi, featuring high-quality writing and performances.
Source: X/TVF
The nine-part show, set in Bhopal and Indore, explores medical entrance test scams led by unscrupulous coaching class owner and gangster Dhansu Yadav, featuring real-life incidents and cops.
Source: IMDb
The series, directed by Akarsh Khurana, follows the romantic entanglements between middle-class Dimple and aristocrat Rishi at the Aravalli Institute in Jaipur.
Source: X