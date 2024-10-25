Halloween 2024: When is Halloween? Why Is It Celebrated? History, Significance And More

Halloween, renowned for its haunting decorations, creative costumes, and spooky atmosphere, has become a highly anticipated holiday worldwide.
But why is Halloween celebrated, and what is the history and significance behind this eerie and delightful holiday? Know all about the origins and meanings of Halloween.
Halloween, a globally celebrated festival, will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, marking the start of the spooky season.
History: Halloween, originating from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, signifies the transition from summer to winter, where the line between living and dead becomes blurred.
Hallowtide season begins on November 2nd, involving three days of Halloween activities, costumes, and a spooky atmosphere, with people worldwide participating in the holiday worldwide.
Halloween involves various traditions such as trick-or-treating, costume parties, carving jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, and apple bobbing, along with haunted attractions and scary stories.
Halloween popularity rises in Europe, but not as much as in the US and Canada, as many other countries celebrate departed loved ones.
Halloween, also known as All Hallows Eve, or All Saints' Eve, is a globally celebrated, creative holiday that appeals to all ages, typically starting in the evening.
