Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na To Barfi: Romance Movies Streaming On Netflix

Lapaata Ladies is about two young brides who get lost on the same train, leading to misidentifications and hilarious escapades, resulting in heartwarming moments and laughter.
Source: IMDb
Dream Girl 2 is about Karam, a serious student in Mathura, falls in love with Pari, but life doesn't take him seriously. He becomes Pooja, causing further chaos in his life.
Source: Instagram
Luka Chuppi is about the story revolved around a couple who pretended to be married in order to save themselves from society.
Source: IMDB
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is about a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home, prompting him to embark on a journey to regain her love and respect.
Source: IMDb
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is about Badrinath seeks a typical bride, while Vaidehi seeks independence, requiring them to break tradition and redefine their roles.
Source: Instagram
Source: IMDb
Barfi is about three young individuals discover that love is not confined by societal norms or abnormalities.
Source: IMDb
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Nais about two best friends, both convinced they are not in love, are pursuing each other's love.
Source: IMDb
Rockstar is about Janardhan Jakhar who pursues his ambition to become a prominent rock star, resulting in a romantic encounter with Heer.
Source: IMDb
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about Kabir and Naina form a bond during a trekking trip, but Kabir leaves India to pursue his career, valuing his dreams more than their bond.
Source: IMDb