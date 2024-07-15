Republic Entertainment Desk
Jab We Met To Wake Up Sid, Hindi Romantic Movies To Watch
'Wake Up Sid' is a movie about Sid, a carefree young man who finds purpose in life during monsoons, discovering responsibility and love unexpectedly.
Source: IMDb
Chameli is a monsoon movie that follows the unlikely friendship between a prostitute and a man stranded in rain, showcasing unexpected conversations, laughter, and life complexities.
Source: IMDb
In 'Guru', the monsoon metaphor symbolizes change and growth, with the song Barso Re highlighting significant life turning points.
Source: IMDb
A romantic comedy, 'Hum Tum' expertly captures the mood of rainy days. The film follows the lives of Rhea and Karan and tells the narrative of their love via numerous interactions that happen througho
Source: IMDb
Life In a Metro explores the impact of the monsoon on Mumbai's lives, highlighting its ability to bring about unexpected transformations and reveal secrets.
Source: IMDb
Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Tarun Arora. The co-actors danced during monsoon rain for the song title 'Tumse Hi'
Source: IMDb